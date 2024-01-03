Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as chief people officer

Tech Mahindra has appointed Richard Lobo as its chief people officer. “We wish to inform you that Mr. Richard Lobo has been appointed as chief people officer of the company with effect from 3 January 2024 and is designated as senior management personnel," the company wrote in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Lobo is an Infosys veteran, having worked at the IT firm for almost 23 years. He quit as executive vice president and head of HR before working as an advisor to edtech company Byju’s.

“Your people-first approach to empower organisations in the new world of work and passion for nurturing young leaders will serve as a catalyst in shaping our future," Tech Mahindra MD and CEO Mohit Joshi posted on social media platform X.

Tech Mahindra added that Harshvardhan Soin, the current chief people officer, would assume the role of president, Asia Pacific & Japan, with effect from 3 January.

