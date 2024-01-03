Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as chief people officer
Lobo worked at Infosys for almost 23 years before quitting as executive vice president and head of HR to work as an advisor to edtech company Byju’s.
Tech Mahindra has appointed Richard Lobo as its chief people officer. “We wish to inform you that Mr. Richard Lobo has been appointed as chief people officer of the company with effect from 3 January 2024 and is designated as senior management personnel," the company wrote in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.