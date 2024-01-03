Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Infotech/  Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as chief people officer

Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys veteran Richard Lobo as chief people officer

Devina Sengupta

  • Lobo worked at Infosys for almost 23 years before quitting as executive vice president and head of HR to work as an advisor to edtech company Byju’s.

Richard Lobo, Tech Mahindra's new chief people officer

Tech Mahindra has appointed Richard Lobo as its chief people officer. “We wish to inform you that Mr. Richard Lobo has been appointed as chief people officer of the company with effect from 3 January 2024 and is designated as senior management personnel," the company wrote in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Lobo is an Infosys veteran, having worked at the IT firm for almost 23 years. He quit as executive vice president and head of HR before working as an advisor to edtech company Byju’s.

“Your people-first approach to empower organisations in the new world of work and passion for nurturing young leaders will serve as a catalyst in shaping our future," Tech Mahindra MD and CEO Mohit Joshi posted on social media platform X.

Tech Mahindra added that Harshvardhan Soin, the current chief people officer, would assume the role of president, Asia Pacific & Japan, with effect from 3 January.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina Sengupta reports on the shifts in India Inc’s workplaces, HR policies and writes about the developments at India’s biggest conglomerates. Her stories over the last decade have been picked up and followed by Indian and international news outlets. She joined Mint in 2022 and previously worked with The Economic Times and DNA-Money.
