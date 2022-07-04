Tech Mahindra opens new campus

“The campus will also focus on developing new technology stack pertaining to intelligent automation, artificial intelligence/ robotic process automation, full-stack development, customer experience (CX), and other next-gen application development and management skills (ADMS) skills," the company said in a statement. “At Tech Mahindra, we believe that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool," said Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head-marketing, Tech Mahindra.

