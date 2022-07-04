Tech Mahindra opens new campus

Tech Mahindra opens new campus1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Ltd on Monday announced the opening of its new campus in Tidel Park, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for which it aims to hire 1,000 people this financial year as part of its focus to tap local talent.
Spread over 10,000 sq. ft., Tech Mahindra said the campus will focus on building a next-generation technology hub in Coimbatore with an aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions for its global customers in industry segments such as automobile, banking, e-commerce, finance, and research and development.
“The campus will also focus on developing new technology stack pertaining to intelligent automation, artificial intelligence/ robotic process automation, full-stack development, customer experience (CX), and other next-gen application development and management skills (ADMS) skills," the company said in a statement. “At Tech Mahindra, we believe that tier-2 and tier-3 cities are emerging as future talent hubs and have the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our biggest focus for FY22-23 is to create a more diverse and inclusive talent pool," said Harshvendra Soin, global chief people officer and head-marketing, Tech Mahindra.
“We are excited to inaugurate a new campus in Coimbatore and we truly believe that it will help us drive business growth in unexplored markets by providing a seamless customer experience," he added.