Tech Mahindra, Wipro inks deals with Telefónica Germany/O2

NEW DELHI : Indian tech majors Wipro and Tech Mahindra have signed agreements with Telefónica Germany/O2 for transforming the telecommunications provider's business support systems and IT systems.

Tech Mahindra will drive end-to-end IT transformation at Telefónica Germany/O2 and support the latter in delivering faster product launches and provide a more 'human-centred' experience to its customers in the mass market segment.

In August 2020, Telefonica Germany/O2 selected Tech Mahindra to drive its network and services operations, in addition to developing use cases for 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning technologies, Tech Mahindra said in a statement on Monday.

This further strengthens Tech Mahindra and Telefónica Germany's two-decade-long partnership and reiterates Tech Mahindra's expertise in delivering large scale digital transformation programmes, it added.

In a separate statement, Wipro said it has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Telefónica Germany/O2 to work with the telecom firm and its wider ecosystem to transform its Business Support Systems and associated quality assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment.

"This Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) programme brings Wipro and Telefónica Germany/O2 together to allow for risk-mitigated self-funded transformation that will benefit both companies," it added.

The RAITT programme will ensure that Telefónica Germany/O2 is well-positioned to modernise and launch a range of new offerings including 5G products and services.

Wipro said it will also invest in developing a digital business support platform that will fuel Telefónica Germany's growth and provide the company with an outcome-based, committed plan.

This is a high value and first-of-its-kind engagement for Wipro in the telecommunications space.

"This partnership builds on the bedrock of a 15-year relationship. It directly aligns us with Telefónica Germany's growth, and is a great example of how we are building for long-term success in Europe by embracing a collaborative approach with local industry leaders," Wipro Chief Executive Officer and MD Thierry Delaporte said.

Telefónica Germany/O2 is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers, with 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3 million broadband lines.

"Our large-scale IT transformation project is a key milestone for us in order to increase the reliability of our systems, improve our customer satisfaction and accelerate innovation and time-to-market as we move towards our 5G goal for consumers and business. We are pleased that Tech Mahindra will support us in this transformation process in the mass market segment with its global experience, modern technology solutions and service quality," Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Telefónica Germany/O2 said.

Tech Mahindra said it will provide a 'digital first' experience by leveraging OOTB (Out of the Box) process libraries and its capabilities across digital technologies like BSS (Business Support Systems), customer experience, cloud, data & analytics and AI.

This multi-year engagement involving modernisation of existing stacks based on cloud-native products will accelerate Telefónica Germany's digital journey, it added. PTI SR SHW SHW

