Tech Mahindra, Wipro inks deals with Telefónica Germany/O2

"Our large-scale IT transformation project is a key milestone for us in order to increase the reliability of our systems, improve our customer satisfaction and accelerate innovation and time-to-market as we move towards our 5G goal for consumers and business. We are pleased that Tech Mahindra will support us in this transformation process in the mass market segment with its global experience, modern technology solutions and service quality," Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Telefónica Germany/O2 said.