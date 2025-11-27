Tech startups’ new playbook: Buy scale instead of burning cash to build it
UpGrad Education is pursuing the acquisition of Unacademy, while CarTrade Tech is close to acquiring CarDekho, highlighting a trend in India's digital economy towards consolidation. Tech firms increasingly favour M&As for growth, improving margins and market share ahead of potential IPOs.
India’s new-age tech platforms are increasingly taking the merger-and-acquisition (M&A) route to achieve better margins, stronger cross-sell potential, broader product offerings, and increased market share, rather than spending years creating demand and burning cash to sustain it.