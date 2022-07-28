The avoidable spectacle of CEOs taking a jibe at the previous management

At Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Brian Humphries has highlighted the shortcomings of the earlier management on more than one occasion. In a post-earnings interaction with analysts on 31 July 2019, less than six months after he was anointed as the successor to Francisco D’Souza, Humphries said the company did not have some of the right set of people (client partners) and which will be corrected. Humphries again faulted the earlier leadership, when in a post-earnings interaction on 28 July last year, he expressed his displeasure with the company failing to execute the integration of a company it acquired (TriZetto).