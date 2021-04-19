Beyond the field of medicine, information technology (IT) was the first Indian sector whose business prospects visibly brightened under the impact of last year’s covid outbreak. Not only did corporate reliance on IT turn tropospheric—where most clouds reside—under lockdown conditions, many companies spotted gaps in their digital systems, even as a scramble to contain fixed expenses and raise operational efficiency pushed them to digitize the last of their analogue processes. As new needs arose globally, demand for IT services from cost-competitive suppliers in India was expected to boom. And so it did. Order books swelled and our IT sector embarked on a hiring spree of sorts. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro, our Big Three IT service companies, took on 72,000 new recruits in 2020-21, 44% more than the previous year. If businesses were abuzz last year with talk of either pivoting to a digital paradigm or perishing, a revival of economic growth this year in markets like the US has enlarged IT outlays and kept the post-covid momentum of bagging contracts going. India has been a big beneficiary, according to Infosys’s chief operating officer Pravin Rao. “There is tremendous demand for talent," he said last week. Clearly, there is plenty that our software professionals are being called upon to do. However, market demand could be less of a constraint on revenue expansion than the internal ability to deliver.

The financial results of our IT sector for the final quarter of 2020-21 make a case for optimism. Take TCS, for example. Its consolidated net profit in the three months to March grew 14.9% from a year earlier, even as revenue rose 9.4%. For Infosys, profit was up 17.5% and revenue 13.1%, while Wipro’s profit leapt 27.7% on a modest revenue gain of 3.4%. Their numbers for the whole year would probably have been just as robust, too, had the first two quarters’ performance not been weighed down by our covid crisis, which forced client engagement and service delivery to be done with minimal travel and site visits. Still, our IT firms appear to have adapted well. All three’s fourth-quarter operating margins outdid the expectations of analysts, some of whom had earlier flagged margin compression as a potential concern after they gave out enviable pay hikes and bonuses. Judging by trends in worldwide demand for cloud-based services, data analytics and cyber-security, our IT sector looks poised for much better to come.

Yet, we must bear in mind how covid has altered the business environment even for companies that have customers beating a cyber-trail to their door. Unlike packaged software, making money in the global market for IT services is manpower-intensive. As topline gains must be made by putting more techies to work, salary costs tend to ascend alongside revenues. Also, supply capacity being people-centric spells a special vulnerability to the pandemic. The restrictions imposed by covid on overseas travel are likely to ease only in fits and starts over 2021-22. With our infection count soaring, uncertainty looms over the health of all employees across the country, regardless of sector. Attrition may be a threat, too. Currency volatility isn’t the only risk to be hedged. Costly or not, backup teams may need to be assigned even to IT projects that are not mission-critical. All in all, the sector’s key challenge would be to optimize its workforce deployment so that revenue-per-head goes up. And, with corona-virus around, this doesn’t promise to be easy.

