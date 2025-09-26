The path to the American dream is narrowing for Indian tech workers
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 05:03 pm IST
Summary
About 70% of H-1B visas go to Indians. Looming changes to the program are upending plans, but may help India retain talent.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Manisha Puppala, an Indian national who recently graduated with a master’s degree in tech management from the Rochester Institute of Technology, planned to apply for an H-1B work visa to remain in the U.S. after her studies.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story