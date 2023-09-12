The SaaS industry might be on its way to recovery

According to a forecast by market intelligence firm Gartner this April, end users are expected to spend $233 billion on SaaS by 2024—an increase of about 40% from the $167 billion in 2022. IDC, another data provider, pointed out in July that it would be wrong to conclude that CIOs (chief information officers) would stop spending on the cloud because of economic challenges. In fact, the long-term investment agenda is starting to be dominated by “the assessment and use of AI, triggered by generative AI", said IDC. SaaS companies have been responding to that either through acquisitions or by strengthening their AI talent.