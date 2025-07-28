The spectre of AI is staring Indian IT in the face
Summary
The fear of AI taking jobs and squeezing business is coming true, at least in the case of India's IT giants. What was initially a whisper has now come to be broadly spoken about, as companies battling muted demand and rising AI look to reduce headcount.
The advance of artificial intelligence (AI) may shrink some business and lead to reshuffle of employees, but it will also create new revenue streams, Hexaware Technologies Ltd CEO Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story