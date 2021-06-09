These IT professionals in India are projected to get 40% salary hike when changing jobs1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Healthcare and Technology to remain key recruiting sectors for India's recovery in 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Healthcare and Technology to remain key recruiting sectors for India's recovery in 2021
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact hiring and recruitment trends across India, the pandemic has accelerated demand for skilled talent, according to a report by RGF Professional Recruitment, a Gurgaon-based human resource consulting firm.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact hiring and recruitment trends across India, the pandemic has accelerated demand for skilled talent, according to a report by RGF Professional Recruitment, a Gurgaon-based human resource consulting firm.
A report titled, 'RGF International Recruitment's Salary Watch 2021: India', said that the detrimental effects of COVID-19 were strongly felt by the corporate sector in India.
A report titled, 'RGF International Recruitment's Salary Watch 2021: India', said that the detrimental effects of COVID-19 were strongly felt by the corporate sector in India.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of salary data collected on more than 19,000 candidates in India and provides projections and benchmarking to help employers and employees make informed decisions on compensation.
These are key points from the report
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!