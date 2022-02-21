Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Infotech /  These tech giants initiate return to office policy. Details here

These tech giants initiate return to office policy. Details here

Since the emergence of Covid-19 in the country in late January 2020, work from home (WFH) has been the new normal for the tech giants
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Livemint

  • Tech giants Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys have already started their return to office process.

As COVID situation seems to be settling in the country, several prominent IT firms are working towards bringing back the workforce to the offices. Reports suggested that tech giants Wipro, Cognizant and Infosys have already started their Work From Office process. 

All managerial level employees in Wipro who are vaccinated, have been asked to return to offices by March 3, a Hindusthan Times report quoted News 18.

However, the employees will be called to the office only two days a week as of now while other employees can continue to work from home, the report said. 

Cognizant, meanwhile, is planning to reopen offices by April on a voluntary basis. Shantanu Jha, the vice president of human resources in Cognizant India, told Economic Times, the company is planning to reopen offices in a phased manner.

For the employees who are not assigned to a client site or are working remotely, the company's workweek under the hybrid model will consist of three days in the office and two from wherever such employees work best.

At Infosys, the hybrid model is likely to continue till the end of this year. Currently, 96% of the workforce is working from home. However, the offices will reopen for a larger chunk of the employees in the next 3 to 4 months. 

Since the emergence of Covid-19 in the country in late January 2020, work from home (WFH) has been the new normal for a majority of office goers. However, people working in the industrial sector, government services among others have been attending offices.

