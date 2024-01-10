Industry
Tracking cookies: Does Google care about your privacy?
Summary
- Google has started testing its Privacy Sandbox initiative for Chrome. By ending cookies, the tech giant wants people to believe that it will boost user privacy
Google has started testing its Privacy Sandbox initiative for Chrome. By ending cookies, Google wants people to believe that it will boost user privacy. Mint analyses what the move means for advertisers, users and Google’s $250 billion ad-revenue empire.
