Tracking cookies: Does Google care about your privacy?

What is the Privacy Sandbox approach?

The Privacy Sandbox replaces granular cookies with ‘Topics’—a model where Chrome will keep a tab of users’ search histories, and offer this to advertisers after anonymizing. The rationale is that instead of every single entity on the internet tracking a user, Google will protect user-privacy by giving advertisers indicative user- behaviour data. Instead of every party on the internet, Privacy Sandbox will be centered around Google controlling access to all user-data. While the trial has been commenced by 1% of all users of Chrome, Google will discontinue cookie tracking for all users by the third quarter of the calendar year.