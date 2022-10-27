Two new top leaders at Cognizant and Wipro: Can they deliver?

“We are assuming the board is factoring a transition phase, as Mr. Kumar at his new role (which was either newly created or hasn’t been filled for quite some time) goes through a “learning curve", and then, ultimately, becomes Cognizant CEO, next year or by 2024, once Mr. Humphries completes his five-year term as company’s CEO," Moshe Katri, managing director of equity research at Wedbush Securities, said in an 18 October note.