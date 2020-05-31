BENGALURU: The information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector will likely see a rise in hiring of contractual employees after demand gradually picks following the phased exit from the covid-19 lockdown beginning 1 June, according to staffing firms.

IT-ITeS companies typically hire contract workers to suit their project-oriented work. According to Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), around 12 of every 100 employees in the IT-ITeS sector is a contractual or flexi staff.

Hiring has been subdued at most IT majors since March as majority of their client bases in the US and Europe which were hit by covid-19. But this is about to change as recovery is beginning in parts of Europe.

"Germany is already in its last phase of lockdown…Spain and Italy are also opening up slowly…so during June-July, for IT majors with clients in Europe, a lot of this customer base will come back and the lost time will need to be caught up with by deploying new people," said Lohit Bhatia, president, ISF.

"Once recession is over, contractual hiring will be seen as a credible mode of employment because of the flexibility it offers."

Once the lockdowns life, companies will look at more outcome-based contractual roles rather than permanent fixed-price roles.

"The optimization of processes and projects will make them hire for performance-based contracts. Their contingent staff volume will only increase with time. There will be a gradual shift towards a gig economy across the job market, more for some industries in times to come," said Kapil Sharma, chief sales officer, Collabera Technologies, a staffing firm.

In the last few weeks, staffing firms have already seen a surge in hiring from IT companies working with banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) clients. “With everyone working from home, online transactions have increased for all products like equities, mutual funds, and insurance which thereby require stronger IT protocols," Bhatia said.

As companies look to re-invent and fit themselves in a post-covid business environment, skills related to digital transformation will be in high demand.

As per Collabera Technologies estimates, some of the skills that will be in high demand after June are digital transformation experts, data scientists & statisticians, IT security & network architects, edge computing, micro-services, virtualization, cloud, business intelligence, artificial intelligence/machine learning, big data consultants, and software application developers.

While earlier contractual staff alsoused to work on premises, now staffing firms are trying to provide work-from-home solutions given the threat of pandemic is far from over.

On job portal Indeed India, searches for remote work have surged over 377% as a share of all searches during February-May. Job postings for remote work and work from home have also seen an increase of 168% during the period.

"One of the bigger conversations happening as a result of the covid-19 situation is on the future of how we work. This has created a new opportunity to see how workforces can have more work from home flexibility or could even allow for more remote work options in the future especially if employers see benefits," said Sashi Kumar, managing director, Indeed India.

