NEW DELHI: When Chaayos stores around the country reopen, the tea at its stores will be made by Internet of Things (IoT) enabled robots. Customers will be able to place orders through an app and these automated tea-making machines, called Chai Monks, will start preparing the tea as per the order.

The company has also introduced a new app that mitigates the need for menus and bill books, or other payment mechanisms. Founder Nitin Saluja explained that both the robots and the app were solutions Chaayos had provided pre-covid, but they have revamped the app to add some features. For instance, customers will soon be able to schedule an order for takeaway, walk into a store at the scheduled time and leave with their order with minimal human interaction.

Chaayos isn’t the only Indian cafe or restaurant to look at contactless dining solutions. Most forecasts say walk-in dining will go down post lockdowns.

According to food ordering and delivery platform, Zomato, contactless dining solutions are picking up fast in India. Gaurav Gupta, founder and COO of Zomato said the company has on boarded 20,000 restaurants for its contactless dining solution, which was launched in India just over a month ago, on 18 April.

Zomato’s customers include national chains like Nirula’s, Roseate House, JW Marriot, Baskin Robbins and Mad Over Donuts. Like Chaayos’ app, Zomato’s solution also mitigates the need for menus and bill books. Customers can walk in to a cafe or restaurant, scan a QR code on the table to get its menu and place their order. Payment also happens through Zomato’s app, reducing the need to touch anything unless absolutely necessary.

Among the many things the industry is planning, a QR-based menu is a solution that is seeing a lot of traction.

Digital menu brand, My Menu, has made its QR Menu solution free for any restaurant signing up during this period. “I would say 80% of our new customers are primarily looking at just showcasing their menu in a digital contactless medium while still keeping the essence of their brand," said Abhishek Bose, CEO of My Menu.

Bose added the company grew from 350 plus restaurants in a “handful of countries" to 1800 plus restaurants in over 18 countries during the pandemic. Its clients list includes names like Taj Hotels, Radisson, Novotel, Ibis, Mercure, Royal Orchid Central, Oakwood Premier, Zone by Park and Biryani Batuta.

Others such as payments service PayTM are also trying to promote digital menus. On Monday, PayTM said it has held talks with 10 state governments in the country to make “scan to order" part of their standard operating procedures for post lockdown business functions.

The restaurant industry has been among the worst hit by the covid-19 pandemic. Not only in India but worldwide, companies like Zomato have been pushing their solutions globally. The company went live with Contactless Dining in UAE, Australia and New Zealand around the end of last month.

For such solutions, the pandemic is sort of a second shot at India, where contactless dining has been tried and it’s failed once before. My Menu’s Bose said cost has always been a concern for restaurants here but restaurants have to adapt to the change now.

