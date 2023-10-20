US chip curbs give Huawei a chance to fill the Nvidia void in China
US measures to limit the export of AI chips to China can serve an opportunity for Huwei Tech to expand its home market in China as US curbs force Nvidia to retreat
U.S. measures to limit the export of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China may create an opening for Huawei Technologies to expand in its $7 billion home market as the curbs force Nvidia to retreat, analysts say.
Next Story
₹1,267.5-0.7%
₹1,433.45-0.44%
₹5,456.95-0.74%
₹3,454.751.14%
₹395.2-0.82%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message