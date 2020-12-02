US court ruling against H1B visa norms offers relief to American IT cos, workers

In October, the Trump administration had announced imposing salary requirements on companies employing skilled overseas workers and limits on specialty occupations, because of coronavirus-related job losses.Under the new rules, minimum wages for H-1B workers were set to rise by an average of 40% across job roles and locations, pricing them out of the market in several areas. The DHS had changed the definition of specialty occupation, employee-employer relationship and limiting the validity of an H-1B visa for one year, instead of three, for a worker placed at third-party worksite.