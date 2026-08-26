Mint Explainer | Will the new H-1B rules reshape the Indian IT strategy?

The US has sharply raised costs and scrutiny for H-1B and L-1 visas, which will impact Indian IT and consulting firms. It has raised H-1B visa fees beyond $100,000 and paused new visa appointments globally. Such changes will force companies to ramp up offshore delivery models and rethink global talent strategies. Mint decodes
What are the new H‑1B and L‑1 visa rules?
The latest US visa reforms impose a $103,265 surcharge on each H‑1B visa, in addition to existing $2,000–$5,000 filing fees. The worker visa now favours high‑wage applicants, reducing chances for entry‑level professionals. L‑1 visas (used by multinationals) face stricter audits, requiring proof of genuine intra‑company transfers. Compliance burdens have increased, with mandatory disclosure of wage levels, work sites, and client contracts. The rules aim to discourage over‑reliance on foreign workers. But critics argue that these amount to a tax on global talent. Companies must now weigh costs against the benefits of hiring overseas professionals, fundamentally altering the worker visa landscape.