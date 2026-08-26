Mint Explainer | Will the new H-1B rules reshape the Indian IT strategy?

Why has the US paused visa interview appointments?

On Wednesday, the US paused global immigrant visa interviews. This is to conduct mandatory in-depth training for its consular officers on new visa rules, though no timeline for training has been announced. The US State Department launched a global training program at all embassies and consulates in August 2026. As part of this, visa officers are learning how to strictly screen applicants who might depend on US public benefits. The training aims to ensure that every office reviews visa files in exactly the same way. But this sudden pause means indefinite delays in visa processing for thousands of people who had applied for a US visa and had scheduled appointments.