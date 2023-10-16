US holiday season unlikely to cheer Indian IT

Hit by the global economic slowdown, Indian software services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro were looking for a boost from the US retail industry in the upcoming holiday season. During this season, which starts in November and extends till January, sales shoot up, encouraging retailers to increase their discretionary spending on technology, which has been under pressure in the past few quarters. However, the signals have been mixed so far.

Average year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of retail sales in the US has been less than 2% in the past five months (April to August) compared to an average of nearly 6% in the preceding five months, and 10% for the five months before that, according to data from the US Census Bureau.

Some believe it will recover in the coming months. Payments processing company Mastercard expects retail sales to grow by 3.7% y-o-y this holiday season, across segments, led by electronic goods. According to a survey released last month by the US National Retail Federation, Halloween spending this year will grow by 15% to $12.2 billion, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Yet, the US consumer confidence index fell to a four-month low in September, due to inflation and recession fears. According to a forecast by Bain & Co, growth in retail sales this holiday season will be the slowest in four years. This will impact revenues of top US retailers, which are estimated to slow down to 2.1% in 2023, compared to 5.5% in 2022.

Vertical woes

Leading Indian information technology services companies get 8-18% of their revenues from the retail sector. TCS, Infosys and Wipro get 14-18%, while HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and LTIMindtree get about 8-10%. For all six, revenues from the retail industry went up only marginally or declined in the first quarter of this financial year. The situation persisted through the second.

Recently, while announcing his company’s September-quarter results, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan told analysts that the quarter was tough for the retail vertical because "even essential spending has come down". He said the segment would start growing once consumer spending picks up, adding that he “cannot call it when it will turn, but multiple sub-verticals within retail have been weak." Similarly, Salil Parekh, CEO of Infosys, said the company saw weakness in parts of retail but didn't have a view on when they will recover.

Tech drivers

Retailers spend about 7% of their revenues on technology, next only to technology and financial services sectors, according to a survey last year by Flexera. Traditionally, retailers spend on technology to drive efficiency, and to improve customer reach and engagement. Now, some of the spending will be driven by the promises of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. CB Insights noted that retail tech startups were using AI “to automate everything from inventory forecasting and management to counterfeit tracking".

Earlier this year, Walmart said it wanted to use generative AI to improve customer experience and increase employee productivity. Similarly, Home Depot said it was exploring technologies such as computer vision to manage its stocks better. In the past few quarters, Indian IT services companies have upped their investments in training their engineers in new technologies, especially AI. When the opportunity opens up, the companies want to be ready.

Global growth

While the US remains the biggest market for most Indian tech companies, other markets are growing faster. As an economy, Europe, the IT sector's second-largest market, is performing poorer than the US. However, revenues of top European retailers, including Tesco, Metro and Marks & Spencer, are estimated to grow an average of 7.6% this year. Emerging markets, including India, are growing faster. According to eMarketer, global retail sales are set to cross $32.75 trillion by 2026, from $28.19 trillion in 2022, with retail e-commerce expanding its share from 19.3% to 23.3%. In 2023, the Philippines, India and Indonesia are projected to see the highest growth in e-commerce sales, each exceeding 20%. In the long run, for the IT services companies, growth in retail might come from closer home.

