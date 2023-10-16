US holiday season unlikely to cheer Indian IT
Summary
- The Indian IT services sector might not get a boost from US retailers this year. In the future, a key source of growth is likely to be closer home
Hit by the global economic slowdown, Indian software services companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro were looking for a boost from the US retail industry in the upcoming holiday season. During this season, which starts in November and extends till January, sales shoot up, encouraging retailers to increase their discretionary spending on technology, which has been under pressure in the past few quarters. However, the signals have been mixed so far.