In charts: US holiday season may not cheer Indian IT cos

Global growth

While the US remains the biggest market for most Indian tech companies, other markets are growing faster. As an economy, Europe, the IT sector's second-largest market, is performing poorer than the US. However, revenues of top European retailers, including Tesco, Metro and Marks & Spencer, are estimated to grow an average of 7.6% this year. Emerging markets, including India, are growing faster. According to eMarketer, global retail sales are set to cross $32.75 trillion by 2026, from $28.19 trillion in 2022, with retail e-commerce expanding its share from 19.3% to 23.3%. In 2023, the Philippines, India and Indonesia are projected to see the highest growth in e-commerce sales, each exceeding 20%. In the long run, for the IT services companies, growth in retail might come from closer home.