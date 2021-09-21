Salesforce, the US-based information technology(IT) company that is also the top maker of cloud-based customer-relations software is looking for a Java Backend Engineer in Hyderabad.

According to the information provided by the company on its website, the post is of “Java Backend Engineer" with 4-5 years’ of work experience in a DevOps or similar role, and the work location is Hyderabad.

The IT company is looking for engineers to join its team at Hyderabad who loves to run, create and integrate customised DevOps Tools to support modern large-scale services in production.

Required Skills:

The applicant must have a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.

The candidate must possess strong problem-solving, troubleshooting and analytical skills clearly demonstrated in past projects.

Overall 4+yrs year’s experience in Engineering/DevOps/SRE or similar role working on high scale distributed systems.

Applicant must have fluency in one or more scripting languages such as Python.

CI/CD, Cloud configuration management skills are NOT mandatory for this role.

Exposure to Linux platform, debugging, and performance monitoring tools.

Exposure to container-related technologies such as Kubernetes, Docker etc.

Championing a culture and work environment that promotes diversity and inclusion.

A strong background in open source technology.

As an MTS in Business Technology DevOps Team (Hyderabad) the applicant must have:

Good knowledge of CI/CD tools like Nexus/Artifactory and SonarQube.

Knowledge of CI Tools like Jenkins(PAC)/Travis/Circle CI/Bamboo.

Proficiency with source control, continuous integration, and testing pipelines.

Good hands on experience on AWS.

Fluency in one or more languages such as Python or JS or Java/groovy.

Analyse and remediate production issues/incidents for the asynchronous processing platform and caching services.

Engage with developers who build features using the platform and unblock them by providing required technical inputs.

Develop deeper insights into platform issues and work with engineering team to address them to prevent repeats.

Understand how customers are using the platform and help drive continuous improvement of the offering based on that.

Continuously raise standard of engineering excellence by implementing best DevOps practices.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.