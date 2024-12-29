Industry
Was 2024 indeed better than last year for the big boys of Indian IT?
Summary
- Depends on whom you ask. For India’s top IT services companies and the analysts tracking their performance, the answer would be ‘no’. But for investors in some of these companies, it was a different story.
Bengaluru: India’s top five information technology services companies grew at a slower clip in the first nine months of this year, defying hopes that the $254 billion industry would rebound after reporting its weakest growth ever in 2023.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more