Weak tech spending by telcos could put IT revival on hold
Summary
- After a 3% decline in annual telecom revenue in FY24, India's top five IT services firms, which earn a tenth of their net revenue from telecom clients, could see revenue from this sector drop another 5% in FY25.
New Delhi: Lower-than-expected demand for enterprise 5G services, coupled with sustained caution in macroeconomic conditions, could see India’s $254-billion information technology (IT) services industry register slower growth from telecom clients than most had expected a year ago.