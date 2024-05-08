Weak tech spending by telcos could put IT revival on hold

Infosys draws 12.3% of its annual revenue from telecom clients, while HCL Technologies gets 9.2% of its revenue from them. TCS earns 6.8% of its net revenue from telecom deals, while Wipro has the smallest telecom practice of the top five, with the sector accounting for just 4.2% of its net revenue. Wipro is also the only firm among the five for which telecom deals account for less than $1 billion in net annual revenue.