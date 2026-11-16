West Asia conflict weighs on India's mid-sized IT firms as clients defer spending

Bengaluru: The conflict in West Asia has hit India's mid-sized information technology (IT) services companies harder than their larger peers, disrupting revenue growth and delaying deal decisions as clients turn cautious on technology spending.
LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd have each called out geopolitical challenges due to the West Asia war during the post-earnings call last month. Three of the firms said they were directly impacted as the tensions hit their business whereas Persistent Systems said it faced an indirect impact.