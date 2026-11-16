West Asia conflict weighs on India's mid-sized IT firms as clients defer spending

Jas Bardia
4 min read16 Nov 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The impact comes as India's mid-sized IT services companies, with annual revenue of $1-5 billion, reported slower growth in the first half of the fiscal year.
Summary
LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd have each called out geopolitical challenges due to the middle-east war during the post-earnings call last month.

Bengaluru: The conflict in West Asia has hit India's mid-sized information technology (IT) services companies harder than their larger peers, disrupting revenue growth and delaying deal decisions as clients turn cautious on technology spending.

LTM Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, and Hexaware Technologies Ltd have each called out geopolitical challenges due to the West Asia war during the post-earnings call last month. Three of the firms said they were directly impacted as the tensions hit their business whereas Persistent Systems said it faced an indirect impact.

The impact comes as India's mid-sized IT services companies, with annual revenue of $1-5 billion, reported slower growth in the first half of the fiscal year. Geopolitical tensions have made clients more cautious about technology spending, while rising automation has intensified competition among IT services providers.

The West Asia conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas supplies. Supply-chain uncertainty and concerns over the availability of raw materials have prompted companies to prioritise spending on their core operations, potentially delaying discretionary technology projects and hurting IT services providers.

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Mid-sized companies can feel a greater proportional impact than larger peers when their growth depends heavily on a few customers, industries or project starts, said Phil Fersht, chief executive of HFS Research. “A larger, more diversified provider has more opportunities to offset that weakness across other accounts and markets,” he added.

Still, the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the US midterm elections has raised expectations that congressional opposition could constrain President Donald Trump's ability to launch fresh strikes against Iran, easing concerns over a prolonged conflict. Oil prices have fallen about 7.5% since the election to nearly $96 a barrel, while the rupee has strengthened to around 94.2 against the dollar from the 95 level.

Growth impact

None of the IT services companies separately disclose revenue from West Asia. The region's contribution is clubbed under their Europe, West Asia and Africa (Emea) or broader Asia businesses. However, Hexaware and Mphasis have disclosed that travel, transportation and logistics account for about 7% and 4% of their respective revenues.

While these contributions may appear relatively small, LTM's management was the most vocal about the direct impact on its business.

“I think we had the gap of about 0.7% or 0.6% approximately, the growth opportunity that got missed out because of the impact that we had in the Saudi business, right? Otherwise, we would have been somewhere like 1.7% or 1.8% quarter-on-quarter growth, but it is what it is,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive of LTM, during the company's post-earnings analyst call on 16 October.

LTM, Mphasis, Persistent Systems and Hexaware ended the July-September 2026 quarter with revenues of $1.24 billion, $486 million, $488 million and $412 million, respectively. Their sequential growth rates were 1%, 3.2%, 7.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

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Two other companies also reported weakness in their travel and transportation businesses.

Mphasis, the country's eighth-largest IT services company, said its logistics and transportation business declined 12% sequentially and “continues to feel some impact from ongoing geopolitical uncertainty”.

Hexaware, Persistent

Hexaware's management said its travel and transportation business declined 3.5% sequentially because of the conflict. It also said geopolitical tensions were contributing to delays in client decisions.

“Travel and Transportation also had some bit of an impact from a Middle East (West Asia) perspective, so this decision-making is in those areas too, given the war situation,” said Vikash Jain, chief financial officer of Hexaware Technologies, during the company's analyst call on 29 October. He added that the vertical was expected to remain soft through the year.

Pune-based Persistent Systems was the only one among the four companies to report an indirect impact, with geopolitical uncertainty slowing deal decisions.

“The slowdown of decision making in the last few weeks was pretty apparent. And it was not the productivity side of it. It is just the nature of the deals. And some of these get impacted when the Middle East dynamics kind of go up or down,” said Sandeep Kalra, chief executive of Persistent Systems, during the company's post-earnings analyst call on 15 October.

Among larger peers, Infosys Ltd, the country's second-largest IT services company, was the only one to specifically flag the impact of the West Asia conflict.

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“Client spending remains cautious, reflecting geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures and shifting technology priorities,” said Jayesh Sanghrajka, chief financial officer of Infosys, during the company's analyst call on 23 October. He added that the “Middle-East conflict, inflation and tariffs are constraining discretionary spend and extending decision cycles” in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for a little less than a fifth of its business.

An easing of geopolitical tensions could help revive technology spending.

“Any easing of the Middle East conflict and lower inflation could support discretionary technology spend and quicken deal decisions. Fundamentally, this could be positive for technology services companies,” said ICICI Securities analysts Ruchi Mukhija, Aditi Patil and Seema Nayak in a note dated 15 November.

About the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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