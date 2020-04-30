Will be three generations ahead of where Zoom is today: India chief

Viral video conferencing and collaboration platform, Zoom, has seen a boom in its business, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic. However, the platform has also come under fire for privacy violations and security loopholes. Mint spoke to Sameer Raje, India Head for Zoom, about the company’s plans for India.

How big is India in the overall pie for you?

I cannot get into the absolute numbers, but it is significantly large and amongst the largest markets in the world.

Are you looking to penetrate tier II/III towns in India or do you see it as a tier I market?

We intend to grow in the country very aggressively. There is no reason why it should be restricted to tier-I cities. We have a large number of partners here, we have also tied up with telcos for reselling our service. We will be wherever the need is.

Do you see any change in the kinds of businesses adopting collaboration tools because of the pandemic?

Yes. In India, there are so many startups and businesses running their own small setups. And they are looking for some unique applications for Zoom. Every single day we get requests from individuals or businesses looking to service the customer in some unique way. We try to help them out wherever possible.

Is video conferencing a tier-I phenomenon in India? Has the pandemic driven usage?

You are partially right. We may not have the same amount of uptake of video in India as we have seen abroad, but we are changing quite dramatically. Video is the new audio, I would say. It’s not that we are very far behind, and it’s changing very rapidly. A lot of non-technology savvy companies are adapting to this kind of life, which is about doing meetings on video. What happened because of covid-19 was that things that were supposed to happen a few years down the line have been put in fast forward mode. I do not think we were very far behind, but the adaptation has increased.

Do you get a lot of SMEs in your portfolio from here?

Absolutely. Our customer base is spread across various sectors, right from small to medium to the largest of the large enterprise companies.

What is Zoom’s position in India? Are most users here enterprise users only?

Zoom has always been an enterprise platform. While we had consumer use cases, our focus has always been on the enterprise customers. We had not aticipated the covid-19 situation, and obviously it has brought in a lot more consumers as well.

Do you have specific plans for India going forward or are they going to be in line with global plans?

We will. There are a lot of local requirements that we will comply with. We will also look at certain region specific products. While the base of the entire plan is based on global rollouts, we obviously need to tweak and do things for each of the regions.

What are your thoughts on data localisation?

We already have two data centers in India, in Mumbai and Hyderabad. All our paid customers when they connect to our services, their data flows through these two data centers. And as and when the data localisation laws come in, we’re sure we will comply.

Are you doing any specific outreach to the government after their advisory against Zoom?

We are in dialogue with the ministries. We will be sharing our technical details and whatever requisite information regarding privacy and security of users who are on the platform. If they have any questions we will be glad to answer them and I’m sure there should not be any problem.

What’s next in the privacy and security pipeline, as part of the 90-day plan?

Encryption, password protection waiting room etc. were already part of the platform. Yes, we made some mistakes but Zoom has been a secure platform all along. We have elevated or mandated some of the features, like using passwords. The 90-day plan is all about making a platform that was already robust to a different level, which will include a gamut of services. For example, about the encryption part, some users might want to use end-to-end encryption. But the encryption format might change in some cases, or it might not be possible in some. There are a whole lot of features that are being worked on. At the end of the 90-day period, the platform is going to be three or four generations ahead than what it is today.

