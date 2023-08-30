Will IT majors' AI investments push revenue per employee?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has garnered significant attention and funding ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT became a big success. Big tech companies such as Microsoft, Google and Meta have upped their investments in AI, and companies across sectors are preparing for an AI disruption. For India's information technology (IT) services companies, this has two implications. First, new business opportunities are opening up as their customers seek help rolling out AI projects. Second, AI is changing how software applications are created and maintained. LinkedIn, in its latest Future of Work report, said that software engineers had the highest share of skills that could be augmented by generative AI.