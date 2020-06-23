Subscribe
Home >Industry >Infotech >Wipro bags multi-year contract from Germany-based E.ON


1 min read . 05:30 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • The IT major said it will collaborate with E.ON to reduce the latter’s data centre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of its data centre ops

BENGALURU: IT major, Wipro Ltd, has bagged a strategic multi-year infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation services contract from Germany-based energy company, E.ON.

“Wipro will transform E.ON’s legacy data centre operations to hybrid cloud model by leveraging its BoundaryLess Enterprise (BLE) framework and Wipro Holmes, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation platform," Wipro said on Tuesday.

Wipro said it will collaborate with E.ON to reduce the latter’s data centre footprint, streamline its infrastructure and achieve operational agility by providing an integrated view of its data centre operations.

“The cloud transformation is a key element of our digital transformation journey towards a better tomorrow. We are confident that Wipro as a strategic partner will accompany us to execute our cloud strategy most reliably and efficiently," said Marcus Schaper, chief digital and technology officer, E.ON.

Wipro’s AI-enabled hybrid cloud hosting strategy will drive E.ON’s business vision of delivering technologically advanced and customer-centric energy solutions, said N.S. Bala, president and global head, energy, natural resources, utilities & construction, Wipro.

E.ON’s management has set a target to go climate-neutral by 2040. In its annual report 2019, the company said 90% of its investments will go towards energy infrastructure.

