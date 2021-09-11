Engineering graduates of all branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food Technology can apply for this job in Wipro
IT software major Wipro has announced bumper vacancies for engineering graduates under its ‘Elite National Talent Hunt’ program. Wipro will select candidates from various categories of engineering students who will complete their course in 2022.
The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 15 September. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years.