IT software major Wipro has announced bumper vacancies for engineering graduates under its ‘Elite National Talent Hunt’ program. Wipro will select candidates from various categories of engineering students who will complete their course in 2022.

The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 15 September. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years.

Here is all you need to know about Wipro's 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program:

Eligibility:

Qualification:

B.E./B. Tech (Compulsory degree)

M.E./M. Tech (5-year integrated course)

Full-time course recognized by the Central/State Government of India; No part-time or correspondence or distance learning education in degree, 10th or 12th

- All branches except Fashion Technology, Textile Engineering, Agriculture and Food Technology

- Year of passing: 2022

- One backlog is allowed till the Offer stage - 60% or 6.0 CGPA or equivalent as per your university guidelines.

10th standard: 60% or above.

12th standard: 60% or above.

Evaluation process:

Registration.

Assessment.

Business Discussion.

Letter of Intent.

Offer Letter.

Compensation per annum

Rs3.5 Lakh.

Designation

Project Engineer.

Service agreement: 12 months @75,000 INR on Pro rata basis.

Additional criteria

One backlog is allowed at the time of theAssessment Stage.

Max 3 years of gap in education allowed (10th to graduation).

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in the last six months are not eligible.

The candidate should be an Indian citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.

Bhutan and Nepal nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

