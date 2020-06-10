IT major Wipro has announced the launch of its BoundaryLess Enterprise Solution (BLE), powered by VMware Tanzu product portfolio. To integrate VMware’s latest innovations into its BLE, Wipro is also a design partner for the VMware Tanzu portfolio which consists of Tanzu Mission Control, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, Tanzu Service Mesh, vSphere 7 with Kubernetes etc.

"Large enterprises want to leverage Kubernetes to increase developer velocity. Kubernetes provides them the constructs — containers, microservices and Application Program Interface (APIs) — to build modern applications, and operators with means to operate infrastructure with consistency across clouds. Wipro’s BLE offering packages Kubernetes capabilities from Tanzu portfolio and complementary technologies to provide customers an enterprise-ready end-to-end integrated ecosystem solution to drive modern application development," Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro will offer these services across Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

“‘BoundaryLess Enterprise’ is a new paradigm that will help enterprises power their digital transformation. This solution will enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of modern apps and will simplify management of a hybrid/multi-cloud multi-cluster Kubernetes-based infrastructure. BLE will help customers reduce time to market and drive agility and scale, which makes it an exciting new offering," said Milind Halapeth, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited.

Wipro on Tuesday had announced an expansion of its global strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services(AWS) in the area of DevOps. As a part of this alliance, both companies will collaborate to help global organizations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps.

