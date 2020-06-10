Wipro extends partnership with VMware

“‘BoundaryLess Enterprise’ is a new paradigm that will help enterprises power their digital transformation. This solution will enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of modern apps and will simplify management of a hybrid/multi-cloud multi-cluster Kubernetes-based infrastructure. BLE will help customers reduce time to market and drive agility and scale, which makes it an exciting new offering," said Milind Halapeth, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited.