Wipro gets Amit Choudhary for revived COO rank

The company reported tepid second-quarter earnings last week missing analysts’ estimates of both revenue and profitability. Two consecutive quarters of soft growth and the firm estimating an at-best sequential growth of 2% in constant currency terms in the current quarter imply that Wipro will find it challenging to end the year with a 10% growth. Wipro’s larger rivals, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies maintain they will post double-digit growth in the current financial year.