Wipro invests in CloudKnox Security to expand cloud portfolio

IT services major Wipro Ltd on Thursday said it partnered with US-based CloudKnox Security to expand its cloud security portfolio to meet growing demand from enterprises. Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, invested in CloudKnox through its recently-announced $150 million Fund II to strengthen the strategic partnership.

Founded by Balaji Parimi, CloudKnox Security is a cloud security company that helps organisations manage identity privileges across private and public cloud infrastructure.

“The Wipro and CloudKnox joint solution offering enables enterprises to proactively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities," Wipro said in a statement.

Rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area which is exposing them to new cyber security vulnerabilities. “With the proliferation of hybrid and multi-cloud workloads and identities (be it humans, service accounts, bots or resources), the problem of managing authorizations and entitlements related to permissions for identities is becoming more complex and critical," Wipro said.

Wipro said it will offer an Access Governance for hybrid cloud “as-a-service" offering, powered by CloudKnox. The company will leverage its Cyber Defence Centres to deliver the service. This offering provides continuous protection of critical cloud resources for customers by enforcing least privilege policies.

The solution will include activity-based authorization for human and non-human identities, anomaly detection and identity activity analytics, and forensic-quality activity data for easy compliance reporting, and a query interface to investigate issues, among others.

“While adoption of private and public cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment. With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing hybrid cloud infrastructures," said Sheetal Mehta, chief information security officer & senior vice president, cyber security & risk services, Wipro.

