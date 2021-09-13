1 min read.Updated: 13 Sep 2021, 10:53 AM ISTLivemint
Under Wipro’s 'Elite National Talent Hunt’, the IT major will select candidates from various categories of engineering students who will complete their course in 2022
IT software firm Wipro has announced bumper vacancies for engineering graduates under its ‘Elite National Talent Hunt’ program. The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 15 September(Wednesday). The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years.
