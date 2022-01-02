2 min read.Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 01:01 PM ISTLivemint
Wipro Jobs: The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 31 January. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years
Listen to this article
IT software major Wipro has announced bumper vacancies for engineering graduates under its ‘Elite National Talent Hunt’ program. Wipro will select candidates from various categories of engineering students from 2020,2021 and 2022 are eligible to apply.
The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 31 January. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years.