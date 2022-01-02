Wipro invites job applications from freshers: Eligibility and other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wipro Jobs: The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 31 January. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years
IT software major Wipro has announced bumper vacancies for engineering graduates under its ‘Elite National Talent Hunt’ program. Wipro will select candidates from various categories of engineering students from 2020,2021 and 2022 are eligible to apply.
The last date for applying to the 'Elite National Talent Hunt’ program is 31 January. The maximum age for applying in this program is 25 years.