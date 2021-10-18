IT major, Wipro has announced the launch of ‘Begin Again’ program for the women professionals who had a break in their career for a duration of six months to one year or more for jobs based in India.

‘Begin Again’ is Wipro'sInclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons.



“The initiative enables talented women to explore career opportunities that will harness their potential and allow them to get back on track with the present demands of the industry," according to the statement by the company.

How does the program work?

Choose Role:

Explore job descriptions, required skills and eligibility for the open positions, which will make it easier for you to select the desired, right role.

Fill Form:

Post applying for the open position, you are required to fill a form for sharing your professional information in detail.

Apply:

Processes from choosing the role to filling up a form will lead you to the final stage of submitting your application.

Key highlights of the program:

Structured Learning and Enablement Programs

Integrated framework for a smooth transition

Buddy Program to help you with all your queries

“Aside from ensuring gender-neutral policies, practices and processes, introducing gender- inclusion restrooms and insurance coverage for gender reassignment surgery, Wipro’s helped me to focus immediately on LGBTQ+ sensitization sessions to create awareness and eradicate unconscious biases,"said Mellisa Ferrier HR Head, Sales, Practices, & Pre-Sales, Cloud & Infrastructure Services at Wipro Limited & LGBTQ+ Global Lead at Wipro, PCC.

Meanwhile, in another development Wipro said that during the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, the company recruited 8,100 freshers from the campuses.

"We have doubled down on our fresher intake with 8,100 young colleagues joining us from campuses in the second quarter. We will continue to aggressively build on this. We are well positioned to hire 25,000 freshers in the next financial year," Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.