‘Begin Again’ is Wipro's Inclusion and Diversity initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break
IT major, Wipro has announced the launch of ‘Begin Again’ program for the women professionals who had a break in their career for a duration of six months to one year or more for jobs based in India.
‘Begin Again’ is Wipro'sInclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons.
“The initiative enables talented women to explore career opportunities that will harness their potential and allow them to get back on track with the present demands of the industry," according to the statement by the company.
“Aside from ensuring gender-neutral policies, practices and processes, introducing gender- inclusion restrooms and insurance coverage for gender reassignment surgery, Wipro’s helped me to focus immediately on LGBTQ+ sensitization sessions to create awareness and eradicate unconscious biases,"said Mellisa Ferrier HR Head, Sales, Practices, & Pre-Sales, Cloud & Infrastructure Services at Wipro Limited & LGBTQ+ Global Lead at Wipro, PCC.
Meanwhile, in another development Wipro said that during the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, the company recruited 8,100 freshers from the campuses.
"We have doubled down on our fresher intake with 8,100 young colleagues joining us from campuses in the second quarter. We will continue to aggressively build on this. We are well positioned to hire 25,000 freshers in the next financial year," Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte said.
