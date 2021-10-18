‘Begin Again’ is Wipro'sInclusion and Diversity [I&D] initiative for women who are looking to relaunch their career post a break – be it for a sabbatical, motherhood, elderly care, travel, passion, or any other personal reasons.“The initiative enables talented women to explore career opportunities that will harness their potential and allow them to get back on track with the present demands of the industry," according to the statement by the company.