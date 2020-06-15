Wipro launches digital inspection solution to improve workplace safety

BENGALURU: IT services major, Wipro Ltd, has launched a digital inspection solution to improve workplace safety and experience. The solution will be available to clients both in perpetual or subscription-based license model, with no additional cost for mobility.

Built on IBM’s integrated workplace management system, IBM Tririga, “the solution complements Wipro’s existing EngineeringNXT portfolio in the digital transformation of business operations," the company said.

Built on IBM's integrated workplace management system, IBM Tririga, "the solution complements Wipro's existing EngineeringNXT portfolio in the digital transformation of business operations," the company said.

The solution will enable safety and compliance inspections for customers across industries such as retail, construction, financial services, hospitality, manufacturing and supply chain management.

“...The solution helps streamline non-compliance issues in processes, operations and quality. It increases inspection efficiency, reduces risk, lowers costs and increases workplace safety. The environment, health, and safety (EHS) market can leverage this solution to inspect workplace infrastructure and protect the well-being of workers," Wipro said.

The solution is expected to enable reopening of businesses facilities post the covid-19 disruption. According to Wipro, the solution will help evaluate readiness and supporting day-to-day operations “through remote tracking of workplace inspections, quickly reporting non-compliances to ensure employee health and safety. In addition, it supports work from home safety, security, compliance inspections."

The solution also has an adaptable architecture that enables integration with the latest digital technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and remote collaboration.

“As workplace environments get increasingly complicated with the introduction of robotics, IoT (internet of things) sensors, mobile devices, and other technologies, traditional human processes need new digital tools to manage them effectively. Leveraging this solution, organisations can optimise time and gather useful insights from data for action," said Narayan Shenoy, general manager, Industrial & Engineering Services, Wipro.

