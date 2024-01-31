Industry
Wipro lost its CFO to Cognizant. Then it lost a big client
Summary
- Wipro had signed the Japanese client Takeda Pharmaceuticals 10 years ago
BENGALURU : In a blow to Bengaluru-based information technology (IT) services major Wipro Ltd, a $400 million, 10-year outsourcing contract that the company won in 2014 has now gone to its rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more