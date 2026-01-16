Wipro, Tech Mahindra outshine TCS, Infosys in weak Q3 for IT
Jas Bardia 5 min read 16 Jan 2026, 09:35 pm IST
Summary
Wipro ended the October-December 2025 period with $2.64 billion in revenue, up 1.19% sequentially and 0.23% from a year ago. Tech Mahindra reported a third-quarter revenue of $1.61 billion, up 1.5% sequentially, and 2.74% on a yearly basis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Wipro and Tech Mahindra, which have trailed both larger and smaller peers in recent years, outperformed India's two largest information technology (IT) services firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys in both revenue growth and profitability during a seasonally-weak third quarter.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story