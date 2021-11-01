Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has announced the Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 and today is the last day to apply.

The Wipro’s Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 offers BCA and BSc students a chance to start working at Wipro while pursuing an M.Tech degree from a premier university. The best part of this program is that Wipro will sponsor the degree too.

Here is all you need to know about Wipro's Work Integrated Learning Program:

Eligibility Criteria:

Education

10th Standard: Pass

12th Standard: Pass

Graduation – 60% or 6.0 CGPA and above as applicable by the University guidelines

Year of Passing

2022

Qualification

Bachelor of Computer Application - BCA

Bachelor of Science- B.Sc. Eligible Streams-Computer Science, Information Technology, Mathematics, Statistics, Electronics and Physics

Evaluation Process Registration –> Online Assessment –> Business discussion –> LOI -> Offer Letter

Other Criteria

Mandatory to have studied Core Mathematics as one subject in Graduation.

Business Maths & Applied Maths will NOT be considered as Core Mathematics in Graduation.

Maximum of 3 years of education gap, if any, is allowed between 10th and graduation.

No Gaps are allowed in Graduation. Graduation should be completed within 3 years.

Education should be regular full time only in 10th, 12th and Graduation recognized by the Central/State Government of India.

Max of 1 active backlog till the interview stage. Offers will be meted out subject to all backlog clearances.

Should be an Indian Citizen or should hold a PIO or OCI card, in the event of holding a passport of any other country.

Bhutan and Nepal Nationals need to submit their citizenship certificate.

Candidates who have participated in the selection process held by Wipro in the last three months are not eligible.

Stipend Details

Period: ( ₹per month)

1st Year STIPEND: 15,000 + 488 (ESI) + Joining Bonus of 75k

2nd Year STIPEND: 17,000 +533 (ESI)

3rd Year STIPEND: 19,000 + 618 (ESI)

Fourth Year: 23,000

Post the completion of the program, designation will be Senior Project Engineer and compensation will range from INR 6,00,000 p.a onwards depending on performance.

Other Benefits:

• M.Tech degree fully sponsored by Wipro.

• Group Life Insurance of INR 14 Lakhs p.a

• Group Personal Accident Cover of INR 12 lakhs p.a

Service Agreement

On joining, candidates would be required to sign a service agreement for 60 months.

Selection Process:

Every eligible candidate must go through below online assessment details appended for your reference.

Online Assessment (80 minutes)

Aptitude Test - Verbal, Analytical, Quantitative (Each section has 20 minutes/ 20 questions)

Written Communication Test (20 minutes)

Upon selection in the Online Assessment, candidates will be required to go through Business Discussion Round

Candidates who have participated in any selection process held by Wipro in last 3 months are not Eligible

It will solely be at the discretion of Wipro to permit / restrict participation of any candidate, whether eligible or not, in the selection process of WILP.

• Last date to apply: 1 November 2021

Online assessment: To be communicated later

Online assessment will be informed via registered Email later

