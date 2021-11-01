This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Wipro’s Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 offers BCA and BSc students a chance to start working at Wipro while pursuing an M.Tech degree from a premier university
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has announced the Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 and today is the last day to apply.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro has announced the Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 and today is the last day to apply.
The Wipro’s Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 offers BCA and BSc students a chance to start working at Wipro while pursuing an M.Tech degree from a premier university. The best part of this program is that Wipro will sponsor the degree too.
The Wipro’s Work Integrated Learning Program 2022 offers BCA and BSc students a chance to start working at Wipro while pursuing an M.Tech degree from a premier university. The best part of this program is that Wipro will sponsor the degree too.