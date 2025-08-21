Govt likely to announce infrastructure status for shipping industry in two weeks
Summary
Infrastructure status would help shipping firms access cheaper, longer-term funding, spurring purchases from Indian shipyards and boosting domestic vessel ownership.
New Delhi: The Indian government is set to accord infrastructure status to the shipping industry, with a formal notification expected within a fortnight, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.
