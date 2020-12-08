‘Equity financing could work for Metro project’

We have taken loans from Asian Development Bank and New Development Bank (NDB) for Metro lines 7 and 2. Recently we did a financial closure with KfW for lines 4 and 4A. Negotiations are going on with Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and NDB for lines 5 and 6, and with Japan International Cooperation Agency for lines 10, 11 and 12. In six months, we will financially close all the Metro line projects. Borrowing from domestic banks are not feasible and bonds are a very uncertain market. Equity financing holds promise. I’m waiting for two Metro lines to be completed after which I can monetize a portion of the revenue streams for equity financing. This will give me sufficient upfront value which can be ploughed back to other projects.