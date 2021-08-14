10- lane Bangalore-Mysore Expressway to reduce travel time to 90 minutes. See photos1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
- The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor project is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, at a cost of ₹8172 crore
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari had shared some of the images of the under-construction 10-laneBengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor.
The corridor is likely to be completed by the month of October next year according to the Union Minister. Once the new corridor is operational, the travel time of two of the busiest cities in the state of Karnataka will be reduced by half from the current three hours to just 90 minutes.
The project faced many difficulties due to spread of Covid-19 in the country which hampered the execution of the project.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted,"10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. ₹8172 Cr economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes."
The 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor project is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, at a cost of ₹8172 crore. The construction of the economic corridor began in two phases, while in the first phase from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta which in Maddur began in May 2019 which is 56 km long.
The second part of the project which is about about 61 km long, connects Nidaghatta to Mysore in December 2019.
The Central government's Bharatmala project aims to develop about 26,000 km length of economic corridors in the country which is expected to carry the bulk of freight traffic in roads.
