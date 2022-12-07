100 Gati Shakti cargo terminal to be developed till 2025

Replying to another question, the minister said various steps were being taken by the Railways for effective and speedy implementation of rail projects. There include setting up of Gati Shakti Directorate in Ministry of Railways and Gati Shakti Units in Divisions, prioritization of projects, substantial increase in allocation of funds on priority projects, delegation of powers at field level, close monitoring of progress of projects at various levels, and regular follow up with State Governments and concerned authorities for expeditious land acquisition, forestry and Wildlife clearances and for resolving other issues pertaining to projects.